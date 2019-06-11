|
|
Patricia M. (Dupic) McCain
Sioux Falls - Patricia McCain, 62, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, June 10, 2019 under hospice care at her residence in Sioux Falls.
Patricia M. Dupic was born March 17, 1957 in Yankton, SD. She grew up in Springfield, SD where she received her education, graduating from Springfield High School in 1975. Following high school, she attended college at the University of South Dakota at Springfield.
Following college, Pat worked at a facility for the developmentally disabled in O'Neill, NE for one year. She moved to Sioux Falls where she began her career with Sioux Vocational School. Pat continued in that career and worked until March of 2019 when illness forced her to leave that employment.
On February 22, 1986 she was united in marriage with Douglas E. McCain at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. The couple lived in Sioux Falls their entire married life until her death. For hobbies, Pat loved the outdoors. She specifically enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening. She also enjoyed canning, craft fairs and had a passion for working with her clients. She loved her husband, sons, and family.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Doug, of Sioux Falls; two sons, Sean McCain of New York, NY and Ian McCain, of Sioux Falls, SD; her sisters, JoAnne (Bill) Herman and Donna (Bob) Reister, both of Sioux Falls, SD; her brothers, Dennis (SukHui) Dupic of Roseville, MN, Tim (Dian) Dupic of San Jose, CA and Michael Dupic of Harrisburg, SD. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Olive McCain of Sioux Falls, SD; her brothers-in-law, Curtis McCain of Colton, SD and Jerome McCain of Sioux Falls, SD; and a sister-in-law, Lisa Smith of Sioux Falls, SD, and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Raymond Dupic; her father-in-law, Bob McCain; and a niece, Hillary Dupic.
Funeral services will begin 10:30 am Friday at St. John American Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 11, 2019