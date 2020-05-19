Services
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Patricia Mae Severson Obituary
Patricia Mae Severson

Sioux Falls - Patricia Mae Severson, 90, died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Canistota, SD. A private funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. For a more complete obituary and live stream of her funeral service please go to www.georgeboom.com.

Grateful for having shared her life are her four daughters, Julie Buskol, Sioux Falls, SD, Deborah Cramer, Sheboygan, WI, Mary Jo (Greg) McGuire, Sioux Falls, SD, Teresa (Randy) Lang, Sundance, WY; one son, Glen Severson, Jr., Sioux Falls, SD; 12 grandchildren; 17great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Julia Woodward; her husband, Glen Olaf Severson; son-in-law, Gary Buskol; granddaughter, Rebecca Irene Brown; grandson, Glen Severson III; four brothers, Charles, Donald, Kenneth and Vernon Woodward; and two sisters, Mary Dietz and Helma Severson.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 19 to May 20, 2020
