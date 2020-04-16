|
|
Patricia Matthews
Sioux Falls - Patricia (Patty) Ann Conway Matthews died on March 13, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by loving family.
Due to the pandemic, the services have been rescheduled.
Memorial Services will now be held 11:00am Saturday, June 27, 2020, at The Church of the Good Shepherd, 2707 W. 33rd Street in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
