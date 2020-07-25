Patricia (Patty) (Meurer) Elofson
Hendersonville, TN - Patricia (Patty) (Meurer) Elofson, 83, went to meet Jesus on July 23, 2020 in Hendersonville, Tennessee with her family by her side. She was born on March 7, 1937 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Rudy and Rose Meurer. She married Gary Elofson on Dec. 30, 1956. They had four children, Paige (Gary), Penny (Mike), Christina (Rick) and Donnie (Laura).
Her family grew in love with 12 grandchildren (Melissa, Molly, Nic, Joshua, Isaiah, Joel, Adam, Michal, Daniel, Elizabeth, Enrique and Briana) and eight great-grandchildren (Aidan, Tristan, Ryann, Lindon, Brynley, Scarlet, Judah and Charlie). Each of them were the absolute joy of her life.
She lived her life for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She passed onto them her wit, charm, joy and love.
Meeting Patty was to instantly know what it felt like to be loved. Whether you were a stranger on the street or a family member, there was no difference to her. She was a perfect example of generosity, kindness and graciousness — and it exuded from her the moment you met her. All who met her loved her dearly and will never forget her undying love and care for them.
She is survived by her remaining siblings Bob Meurer and Verone Reynolds. And was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, and beloved daughter, Christina DePola.
Please give generously in her name and memory to The Banquet, 900 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103; www.thebanquestsf.org/donate/in-memory-of
. A private family celebration of Patty's life will be held in lieu of a service. Condolences can be sent to pattyelofson20@gmail.com.