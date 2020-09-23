Patricia Nordquist
Sioux Falls - Patricia Nordquist, age 82, of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully with her family by her side, under the loving care of the staff at Ava's House in Sioux Falls on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Funeral mass will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, with visitation at the Knights of Columbus Hall (with Mom's favorite things, coffee and dessert) from 11-1:00 pm, prior to the service.
Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider making a donation in Pat and Duane's name to Special Olympics
SD 800 E.I-90, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, or a charity of your choice
.
Pallbearers will be Courtney Stevenson, Sarah Nauman, Katie Nordquist, Hunter Smith, Alex Nordquist and Elizabeth Gendron.
Patricia Marie Nordquist passed away 09/20/20 Pat was born 3/8/1938 in Union Co. south of Beresford, SD. She was the daughter of Michael and Catherine Pesicka. Pat was baptized and confirmed in Emmet, SD. She grew up on the farm where she was born. Pat graduated from Mount Marty HS in Yankton, SD in 1956.
On June 27, 1956, Pat married Duane Nordquist of Beresford, SD. The couple lived in Beresford, Milbank, Mitchell, Pierre and Aberdeen before settling in Watertown in 1966. Patricia moved to Sioux Falls in 2015 and resided at Touchmark at All Saints.
Pat enjoyed being with friends, playing bridge, bowling and dancing, but what brought her the most joy was spending time with her family.
Pat is survived by three daughters, Rosemary (Mike) Hoppe of Wake Forest, NC; Linda (Jeff) Kuhn of Winona, MN; Rita (Randy) Briese of Harrisburg, SD; two sons, Darryl (Tracy) Nordquist of Sioux Falls, and Gary (Anne) Nordquist of West Des Moines, IA; one sister, Ruby Verley of Sioux Falls; one brother, Norman Pesicka of Laguna Niguel, CA; and one sister-in-law, Lucille Nordquist of LaBolt, SD; along with 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Duane, her parents, 4 siblings, and one grandchild.
Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel is serving the family. www.wightandcomes.com
.