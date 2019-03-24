Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
East Side Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Patti" O'Neal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia "Patti" O'Neal Obituary
Patricia "Patti" O'Neal

Sioux Falls - Patricia "Patti" O'Neal, 80, passed away Wednesday March 20, 2019. Memorial service will be 11 AM Monday, 3/25/19 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends for visitation from 5-7 PM on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Devon O'Neal; son, Kyle (Holly) O'Neal; grandson, Tanner O'Neal; granddaughter, Alexis O'Neal; two sisters: Barbara Songstad and Sally (Terry) Greger; her four-legged feline companion, Goldie; a host of other relatives and friends. Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Elva Fitzgerald; two sons, Ryan and Jason O'Neal; one grandson, Andrew Hanneman; and two sisters: Elva Schulte and Ida Kvien. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now