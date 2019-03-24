|
|
Patricia "Patti" O'Neal
Sioux Falls - Patricia "Patti" O'Neal, 80, passed away Wednesday March 20, 2019. Memorial service will be 11 AM Monday, 3/25/19 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends for visitation from 5-7 PM on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Devon O'Neal; son, Kyle (Holly) O'Neal; grandson, Tanner O'Neal; granddaughter, Alexis O'Neal; two sisters: Barbara Songstad and Sally (Terry) Greger; her four-legged feline companion, Goldie; a host of other relatives and friends. Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Elva Fitzgerald; two sons, Ryan and Jason O'Neal; one grandson, Andrew Hanneman; and two sisters: Elva Schulte and Ida Kvien. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 24, 2019