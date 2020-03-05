|
Patricia "Pat" Ruhberg
Brandon, SD - Patricia "Pat" Ruhberg, 85, passed away Tue., Mar. 3, 2020. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Mon., Mar. 9 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, with burial at 1:30 PM Mon. at Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell, SD. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM Sun., Mar. 8 at the funeral chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Vicki (Jon) Bricker, Kailua Kona, HI, Jane Johnson, Sioux Falls; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and a sister, Donna Moore, Mitchell, SD.
Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020