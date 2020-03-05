Services
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Mitchell, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ruhberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Ruhberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Ruhberg Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Ruhberg

Brandon, SD - Patricia "Pat" Ruhberg, 85, passed away Tue., Mar. 3, 2020. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Mon., Mar. 9 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, with burial at 1:30 PM Mon. at Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell, SD. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM Sun., Mar. 8 at the funeral chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Vicki (Jon) Bricker, Kailua Kona, HI, Jane Johnson, Sioux Falls; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and a sister, Donna Moore, Mitchell, SD.

Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -