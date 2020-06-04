Patricia Van Walleghen



Letcher - Patricia K. Van Walleghen, 82, of Letcher, SD died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home under hospice care. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM Sunday to 8:00 PM Sunday at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 4:00 PM.



Patricia K. Van Walleghen, daughter of Clayton and Lillian (Hetland) Digerness, was born July 31, 1937 in Mitchell, SD. She attended Leet School in Elliot Township, Letcher, SD and graduated from Letcher High School in 1955. She then attended Augustana College, graduating with a BA in Commercial and a minor in English in 1959.



On August 9, 1959 she was united in marriage with Merlin Van Walleghen at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Letcher, SD. To this union, three children were born; Paula (Tom) Minneart, North Plains, OR; Todd (Kim) Van Walleghen, Letcher, SD; Troy Van Walleghen (deceased).



Patricia student taught in Fedora, and was a teacher in Forestburg and Letcher. She was then hired at Letcher as a business manager and continued to teach business classes as well as kindergarten. Patricia enjoyed water skiing and playing golf.



She was active in her church in Letcher, playing the organ and serving as treasurer for many years. She was also the head of the funeral committee.



Grateful for having shared her life are her husband; Merlin Van Walleghen, Letcher, SD; two children, Paula (Tom) Minnaert, North Plains, OR, Todd (Kim) Van Walleghen, Letcher, SD; five grandchildren; Kyra Minneart, Austin, TX; Taylin Minneart, Portland, OR; Madison Van Walleghen, Brookings, SD; Demetrius Van Walleghen, Sioux Falls, SD; Ezekial Van Walleghen, Letcher, SD; a sister, Joan Hinrichs, Marshall, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Van Walleghen, and her parents.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store