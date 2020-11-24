Patricia Ver HeySioux Falls - Patricia Ver Hey, 84, of Sioux Falls, died Monday at Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls.Patricia Ann Miller was born December 2, 1935 to Hans and Clara (Classick) Miller at Mitchell, SD. She moved with her family to various places around the country, settling in Sioux Falls in 1945. She received her education in Sioux Falls, graduating from Washington High School in 1953. Following high school, she worked for Reinhardt Automotive where she met the love of her life, Job Ver Hey. They were married on February 11, 1955 in Sioux Falls. Pat later worked at Bestway Cleaning and most recently, as a receptionist for Good Samaritan Center.Pat was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and also was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor.Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Dennis (Gayle) Ver Hey, Brett (Jodi) Ver Hey, Kathy (Dave) Baker and Wendy (Darla Nelson) Ver Hey, all of Sioux Falls; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and her sister, Connie Wittrock, of Sioux Falls, SD.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Job Ver Hey on August 7, 2012; her brothers, Tom Miller and Gene Miller; and a brother-in-lawn Larry Wittrock.Private funeral services will be held. There will be open visitation without family present from noon until 9:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.Face masks and social distancing protocols are required for anyone attending visitation or the funeral service.