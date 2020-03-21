Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Kirschman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Allan Kirschman


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Allan Kirschman Obituary
Patrick Allan Kirschman

Sioux Falls - Patrick Allan Kirschman, 65, passed away on March 19, 2020. Pat was born to Robert and Rita Kirschman on November 3, 1954, in Sioux Falls. He graduated from SDSU in 1978, then worked at Metz Baking for over 26 years. He represented District 15 in the SD House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Grateful for having shared his life are his siblings Michael (Dawn) Kirschman, Jean Kirschman, Sharil (Lyle) Kirschman-Rollag, Sheila (Rodger) Ellingson, Lynn (Joel) Schreurs and their respective children. A memorial will be hosted by his family at a later date.www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -