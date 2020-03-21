|
Patrick Allan Kirschman
Sioux Falls - Patrick Allan Kirschman, 65, passed away on March 19, 2020. Pat was born to Robert and Rita Kirschman on November 3, 1954, in Sioux Falls. He graduated from SDSU in 1978, then worked at Metz Baking for over 26 years. He represented District 15 in the SD House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Grateful for having shared his life are his siblings Michael (Dawn) Kirschman, Jean Kirschman, Sharil (Lyle) Kirschman-Rollag, Sheila (Rodger) Ellingson, Lynn (Joel) Schreurs and their respective children. A memorial will be hosted by his family at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020