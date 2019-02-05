|
Patrick J. Lyons
Yankton - LYONS PATRICK
Patrick J. 'Pat' Lyons, age 90 of Yankton, SD passed away peacefully Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD. Visitations will begin at 5:00 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and On-site Crematory, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 6:45 PM followed by a Scripture service at 7:00 PM. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. On line condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Pearl. Six daughters, Susan Streedbeck, Linda (Greg) Slowey, Barb Goeden (Tom McCarty), Kathy (Dave) Johnston, Mary (Randy) Gross and Carol (Grant) Reade. 11 Grandchildren. 14 Great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by his four brothers, Frank (Jean) Lyons, Tom (Marcia) Lyons, Jack Lyons and Bob (Nona) Lyons, sister-in-law Donna McLaughlin and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorials are directed to the Yankton Food for Thought; 2407 Broadway Ave. Yankton, SD 57078, Yankton Community Feast; c/o First National Bank; 332 Broadway Ave.; Yankton, SD 57078, or Pathways Shelter for the Homeless; 412 East 4th Street; Yankton, SD 57078.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 5, 2019