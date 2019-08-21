Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Patrick Jay Sievert


1957 - 2019
Patrick Jay Sievert Obituary
Patrick Jay Sievert

Sioux Falls - Patrick Jay Sievert "PJ" passed away comfortably August 18th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Pat was born on a Wednesday in September, the 18th, 1957 to his father, Dale Sievert and his mother, Darlene Anderson in Chamberlain, South Dakota. He was one of six: Janet,(OR), Linda, (Europe), Michael Sievert, Sharon Sievert, and Kay (MN).

He was united in marriage to Mary Sievert (Dreyer) on August 16, 1983. They had four amazing children. First born, Shain Sievert, second born, Michelle Sievert, third born, Shawny Sievert and the youngest Mikey Sievert. Being a father was his greatest adventure in life. Patrick is preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Alberts, father, Dale Sievert, brother, Michael Glenn Sievert, sister Linda, and a grandson, Isiah Wayne Leiss. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Serina Leiss, Siyanna Leiss, Kaden Sievert, Sabella Grove, Noah Sievert, Sabria Grove, Princeton Grove, and Thomas Sievert.

Funeral Service will be Friday, August 23rd, 10:30 AM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Committal Service at St. Michael Cemetery with Full Military Rites by the American Legion Post 15. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
