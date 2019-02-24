|
|
Patrick John Schmidt
Sioux Falls - Patrick John Schmidt, 70, died on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Private services have been held.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Judy Schmidt; two children: Patrick (Heather) Schmidt Jr. and Krista (John Tibbs) Gulde; step-daughter, Tammy (Diep) Doan; six grandchildren: Aidan & Brady Schmidt, McKenzie & Rylee Gulde, Jace & Jocelyn Doan; one great-granddaughter, Hadli Kilzer; one sister, Betty Ann (Don DeHayes) Rambur; brother-in-law, Stephen Rambur; 2 nephews: Abraham (Archil Eisenhart) Rambur and William Patrick Rambur; one niece, Shawna (Michael Iula) Rambur; and a host of other relatives and friends. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019