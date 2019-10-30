|
Patrick Mark Gustaf
Sioux Falls - Patrick M. Gustaf was born on August 8, 1952, to Charles "Diz" and Gertrude (Fleming) Gustaf. Pat was raised in the North End area of Sioux Falls attending Cathedral Catholic School and then O'Gorman Catholic High School. He was proud of his upbringing and the lifelong friendships created within his neighborhood.
While in high school, Pat started working for Earl May Garden Center in Sioux Falls. It was there that he discovered his passion for plants and flowers. He was given an opportunity to start his own floral business and he jumped at the chance. This started a 45-year career as a floral designer and small business owner. He and his sister worked hard, and Gustaf's Flowers and Plants and Gustaf's Greenery were both well-known businesses in Sioux Falls and the national floral industry.
Pat loved his family with a fierceness that was beyond words. Beginning with his parents and siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles, and later extending to his family. Pat married Deona (Dee) Gustaf in 1973 and together they created 6 children.
Pat was an active member of the Sioux Falls Catholic Community. For many years, he attended Christ the King. He served on a number of different committees, taught religious education, worked with the youth group and was a staple member of the 7:00 PM Sunday mass group. He loved his Christ the King family and remained close with them. Following his children, he transitioned to St Mary's. The Downtown Lion's Club was another outlet for Pat's need to serve others. He joined the club in the 1970s and was active until these last few months when his mobility prevented him from getting there.
Patrick passed away on October 28, 2019. He leaves behind a family who will miss him dearly including his son: Bryan and his wife Angie; daughters: Karlee Bathke and her husband Ryan, Marne and her fiancé, Jenn, and Erin; grandchildren: Benjamin, Isabella, Oliver, Tayten, and Zoey. Cherishing his memory are his brother: Dick and his wife Nancy; and sisters: Jean Gustaf, Susan Kenyon and her husband Rich, and JoAnn Leibrecht and her husband Jim. He also leaves his best friend in this world and the mother to his children, Deona (Dee) Gustaf.
Upon his death, he joins his parents, brother Mike, infant son Gregory and his daughter Emily who went before him by 9 days. Their joyful reunion in heaven brings us great peace.
Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, 4:30 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church with a Scripture Vigil at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 2, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019