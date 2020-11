Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patrick's life story with friends and family

Share Patrick's life story with friends and family

Patrick Michael Doherty



Palmetto, FL - April 11, 1952 - October 29, 2020



Patrick Michael Doherty, age 68 of Palmetto, Florida died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home after a 5 year battle with lung cancer.



Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 7 at the Church of St Mary in Larchwood, IA, with Father Sunny Dominic as celebrant.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store