Patrick R. Reynolds
Brandon - Patrick R. Reynolds, 79, Brandon, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Private family services will be held.
Patrick will be deeply missed by his wife of 55 years, Marlene; two children, James Reynolds, Brandon, and Anthony (Becky) Reynolds, Montrose; six grandchildren, Shantel, Elizabeth, Ryan, Daris, Miranda, and Michael; and seven great-grandchildren, Destiny, Alikai, Syrianna, Zariah, William, Evelyn, and Ophelia.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elizabeth (Janisch) Reynolds; one son, Michael James; and two siblings, Roger and Judy.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 20, 2019