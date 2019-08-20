Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Patrick R. Reynolds

Patrick R. Reynolds Obituary
Patrick R. Reynolds

Brandon - Patrick R. Reynolds, 79, Brandon, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Private family services will be held.

Patrick will be deeply missed by his wife of 55 years, Marlene; two children, James Reynolds, Brandon, and Anthony (Becky) Reynolds, Montrose; six grandchildren, Shantel, Elizabeth, Ryan, Daris, Miranda, and Michael; and seven great-grandchildren, Destiny, Alikai, Syrianna, Zariah, William, Evelyn, and Ophelia.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elizabeth (Janisch) Reynolds; one son, Michael James; and two siblings, Roger and Judy.

www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 20, 2019
