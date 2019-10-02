|
|
Patsy Flansburg
Sioux Falls, SD - Patsy Flansburg passed away peacefully at Touchmark All Saints surrounded by her loving family on September 30, 2019.
Visitation will be at St. John American Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. St. John American Lutheran Church with a luncheon and burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery to follow the service.
Patsy will be lovingly remembered by her children Karen (Steve) Scarborough, Mark (Judith) Stanley, and Marsha (Ross) Huntington; step-son, Mike Flansburg; brother Robert (Clarice) Rush; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019