|
|
Patty Butler
Sioux Falls - Patty Butler age 93 of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 am Friday, November 15, 2019 at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. Private family interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Children's Inn, or Calvary Cathedral. Special thanks to the compassionate staff at Good Samaritan Sioux Falls Center for their care for Patty over the past year.
Patty was the second of three daughters born to George "Pete" and Mary "Ada" Elmen in Huron, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls, attending Lowell elementary, graduating from Washington High in 1944. Her main extracurricular activity was jitterbugging! She also worked as a car hop at the Cottage Drive-Inn that was near the edge of town on 33rd & Minnesota Avenue; where some of her customers rode up on horseback. After high school Patty worked for the Office of Price Administration, a not particularly popular government office.
On March 10, 1945 she married L. Clark Butler in Northfield, MN, where he was stationed for radio school. When they returned to Sioux Falls after the war, Patty worked for the SD State Medical Association, Boy Scouts of America (she quit over equal pay for women), and then Sigler Fire Equipment. She later returned to the Medical Association & the State Board of Medical Examiners for a 35-year career.
Patty was a long-time active member of Calvary Cathedral Episcopal, St. Monnica and St. Elizabeth Guilds, the Altar Guild, and Daughters of the King.
In retirement Patty was a Docent at the Pettigrew House & Museum, a seven-year mentor for students at Lowell elementary, and a tireless church rummage sale worker. She also enjoyed Mah Jongg and bridge club. Patty loved all things chocolate!
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clark and infants Patty Jo, Daniel, and Brad.
Her memory is cherished by her daughter, Wendy (Martin) Butler-Boyesen, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nick) Bratton, Sioux Falls, SD, and Clark Boyesen, Minneapolis, MN; and great-grandchildren, Issac, Chyler and Carly. She is also mourned by her sisters, Dorothy Bahnson, Sioux Falls, SD, and Marjorie Aldern, San Diego, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019