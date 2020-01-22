Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Sioux Falls - Patty J. Nale, 88, died Tue., Jan. 21, 2020. Her memorial service will be 1 PM Sat., January 25 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends at the church for one hour prior to the memorial service.

Patty leaves behind her loving daughter, Bobette Nale Greenfield, son-in-law, Paul Greenfield and three precious grandsons, Alex, Adam and Aiden Greenfield, all of Sioux Falls; a special nephew, Denny Wilson of Roanoke, VA; as well as many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Patty to Wesley United Methodist Church or Good Samaritan Luther Manor. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
