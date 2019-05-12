|
Patty Ridpath
Sioux Falls - Patty Ridpath, Sioux Falls, SD died on May 10, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House, with her niece, Pam, by her side. She was 91.
Patty Juanita Ridpath was born April 26, 1928, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Harvey "Pat" and Fern (Stengel) Ridpath. At age 8, she moved with her family to a farm near Hartford, SD. She graduated from Parker High School in 1946, then attended teacher's college in Madison, SD. Patty taught school in the Viborg area for two years before moving back to Sioux Falls.
She began her life-long career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1948, working initially as a telephone operator. She eventually became a dial assignment clerk. While working, Patty helped raise her nephews, Mike and Wade Ridpath. She retired on March 1, 1986. Patty was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Telephone Pioneers.
Filling her days as a volunteer, Patty donated her time to the Old Courthouse Museum, RSVP, and First United Methodist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed reading mysteries, doing embroidery work, going to the movies, tending her flowers, and spending time with her cats. Patty never learned to drive, so she walked to work and all activities.
Blessed with a pleasant and happy spirit, Patty loved visiting with people. Her thoughtfulness and compassion will be forever cherished.
Grateful for having shared her life are her brother, Ronald "Jack" (Shirley) Ridpath; nieces, Pamela (Bill) Keller and Lori Ridpath; nephews, Bruce (Lisa) Ridpath, Mike (Barb) Ridpath, and Wade (Ruby) Ridpath; and several great nieces and nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Lance, Monte and Dwight; and her sister, Dawn Voels.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 6:00 Monday evening at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019