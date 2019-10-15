|
Paul E. Albers
Sioux Falls - Paul Albers, 62, of Sioux Falls, died Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Paul Edward Albers was born May 25, 1957 at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Lennox, SD where he received his education, graduating from Lennox High School in 1975. Paul was a park ranger with the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department until 1996. At that time, he joined the Sioux Falls Police Department where he served until his retirement in 2012. His life's work was in law enforcement.
On May 26, 1982, he was united in marriage with Kristen Perryman in Sioux Falls, SD. He and Kristen were living in Sioux Falls at the time of his death.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Kristen of Sioux Falls, SD; his brothers, Kenneth (Louise) Albers of Canton, SD and Joseph (Marti) Albers, of Sioux Falls, SD; his sisters, Harriet (Jim) Martin of Bonney Lake, WA, Pearl (Bob) Bell of Sumner, WA and Dawn (Kurt) Engel of Watertown, SD; his mother-in-law, Joy (Jim) Hanscom of Sioux Falls, SD; and several nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Mark Albers.
Memorial services will begin 1:00 pm Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. Interment will be in the Lennox Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the South Dakota Lions Eye and Tissue Bank.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019