Paul Edmundson
Sioux Falls - Paul Edmundson, 75, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 25 at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church, 4100 S. Bahnson Ave. Sioux Falls, SD. The family will be present one hour prior to service to greet friends.
Paul was born in Garretson, South Dakota, to Arnold and Lois (Julson) Edmundson on March 21, 1944.
Paul married Lona Gulseth on February 6, 1964. They were blessed with four children: Steve (Jody) Edmundson, Michelle (Daryn) Nettestad, Melissa (Herman) Wipf, and Kim Edmundson, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steve.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019