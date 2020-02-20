Resources
Paul Frederick Dezotell

Paul Frederick Dezotell
Sioux Falls - Paul Frederick Dezotell, talented artist, of Sioux Falls, SD died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice, with family by his side. He was 69.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 Monday February 24, 2020, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota Ave directly across from Landscape Gardens). The family will be present to greet friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday February 23, at Miller Southside Chapel.

Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
