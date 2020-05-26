|
|
Paul Graff
Mitchell - Paul Henry Graff (96) of Mitchell, South Dakota, passed away of natural causes on April 23rd, 2020, at Hilda's Heritage Home in Lennox, SD.
Paul was born September 13, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, SD to John S. and Laura M. (Ruhberg) Graff of rural Letcher, SD. He attended rural school until the family moved to Mitchell, SD, and graduated from Mitchell Senior High School in 1941. The "Warbler" yearbook for 1941 shows him as a guard on the football team and quotes him as saying. "There are enough serious things in life without me being one of them."
Upon graduation, Paul moved to Seattle, Washington and worked in the shipyards until old enough to enlist in the Army. He was assigned to the 104th Infantry "Timberwolves" at Ft. Lewis and served in the European Theater. After surviving the Battle of the Bulge, he was a member of the unit that liberated the German concentration camp at Nordhausen.
Returning to Mitchell on leave, he married his sweetheart Barbara Ann Tormey of Mitchell on August 9th, 1945. Together they raised six children in Mitchell and would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year.
Paul tried several occupations over his lifetime but is best known as the owner of Graff Painting and Wallcovering in Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by five of his six brothers: Alvin of Rapid City; Harold of Billings MT; Virgil of Rapid City; Lyle of Mitchell; and John Jr. of Mitchell. He is survived by Sylvan of Billings, MT.
He is survived by his wife Barbara and all six children: Cheryl Amdahl of Green Valley AZ; Daniel, Michael and Timothy of Sioux Falls; Thomas of Vermillion SD; and Steven of Dallas TX.
He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and interment at the American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell is planned for a later date,
Published in The Argus Leader from May 26 to May 28, 2020