Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Canton Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Dvm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Hohman Dvm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Hohman Dvm Obituary
Paul Hohman, DVM

Canton, SD - Paul Hohman, DVM, age 87, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice Cottage. Memorial services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 22 at Canton Lutheran Church. Private family burial will take place prior to the service. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 p.m., family present 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jim Deinema Foundation. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -