Paul Hohman, DVM
Canton, SD - Paul Hohman, DVM, age 87, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice Cottage. Memorial services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 22 at Canton Lutheran Church. Private family burial will take place prior to the service. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 p.m., family present 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jim Deinema Foundation. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019