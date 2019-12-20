|
|
Paul Inman
Pierre - Paul Inman, 92, of Pierre, born August 13, 1927 died December 19, 2019 at Avera Mary House in Pierre, SD.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre with a with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Lutheran Memorial Church with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.
He is survived by his children Julie (Dana) Darger of Rapid City, SD, Roger (Cathy) of Pierre, and Randy (Dianne) of Rapid City; grandchildren Paula (Chris) Gunderson of Rapid City, Tony (Megan) Darger of Rapid City, Dagan (Lynsey) Sauceda of Colorado Spring, CO, Kayle (Scott) Stearns of Grand Junction, CO, and Kristin Inman of Pierre; great grandchildren Sydney, Izaak, Lane and Tommy Gunderson, Paidyn, Owen and Kayle Darger, and Aiden and Anna Sauceda. He is also survived his sisters Alice Hamed and Esther Binkley; brother and sister-in-law Danny and Janice Bergeson and aunt Dorothy Berry as well as special friends Gordon and Dee Mydland.
A full obituary with Paul's life story can be found and online condolences may be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019