Paul McKee
Alcester - Paul Vernon McKee passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM, Wednesday, October 14 at Alcester Baptist Church, followed by a Prayer Service at 7PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 15 at Alcester Baptist Church. Paul's family asks you to wear masks. wassfuneralhome.com
Paul is survived by 2 sisters, May Lou Lewison of Akron, IA, Carol (Lou) Boido of Grass Valley, CA, 2 daughters, Paula (Ken) Severson of Richfield, MN and Patti (Kevin) Sebesta of Wellington, CO, 2 sons, Scott (Laura) McKee of Hawarden, IA and Tom (Lavonne) McKee of Alcester, SD; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Severson (Peter) Lesch and Erick Severson, David Sebesta, Matthew Sebesta and Jeffrey (Jenn) Sebesta and Anne Sebesta (Mike) Stapleton, Courtney and Zachary McKee and Jamye and Sydney McKee; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.