Paul Rabe
Paul Rabe

Sioux Falls - On October 2, 2020, Paul Rabe, loving husband, and father passed away at the age of 71. Originally from Denver, Co; he enjoyed living in South Dakota which was most of his adult life.

Paul had a passion for trains, gardening, wood working, and building with his hands. He was very creative with his passions and would often bring lots of enthusiasm to do-it-yourself projects and home remodeling. He also had a fondness for older genre movies, and Jazz music. Paul was known for his quick wit, enduring work-ethic, caring for other people and his bold spirit. He was employed at Coca-Cola Bottling Company for 35 years as a service manager and later at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; John and Sally Rabe.

He is survived by his wife Julie; his three sons Paul Jr., Bryan, Tim and his daughter Tara, and his siblings: sisters, Leola Tuttle, Judy Hanson and brothers, John Rabe and Bruce Rabe.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
