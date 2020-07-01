Paul Russell Tolly
Sioux Falls - Paul Russell Tolly, 85, passed away June 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Survivors include his wife, Fern, Sioux Falls, SD; children, Maggie Rezac, Sioux Falls, SD, Gordy (Lesli) Swanson, Rapid City, SD, Jon (Janell) Tolly, Waconia, MN, Cate Whitley, Sioux Falls, SD, Becky (Kyle) Reinhiller, Harrisburg, SD, Steve (Tamee) Tolly, Sioux Falls, SD; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Neil (Jo) Tolly, Rogers City, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardys; parents; son, Stuart Swanson.
A funeral service will be held 10:00am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Central Church. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 4:00-6:00pm at Central Church in the Oakwood Chapel.www.heritagesfsd.com