Paul Russell Tolly
Paul Russell Tolly

Sioux Falls - Paul Russell Tolly, 85, passed away June 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Survivors include his wife, Fern, Sioux Falls, SD; children, Maggie Rezac, Sioux Falls, SD, Gordy (Lesli) Swanson, Rapid City, SD, Jon (Janell) Tolly, Waconia, MN, Cate Whitley, Sioux Falls, SD, Becky (Kyle) Reinhiller, Harrisburg, SD, Steve (Tamee) Tolly, Sioux Falls, SD; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Neil (Jo) Tolly, Rogers City, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardys; parents; son, Stuart Swanson.

A funeral service will be held 10:00am Friday, July 3, 2020 at Central Church. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 4:00-6:00pm at Central Church in the Oakwood Chapel.www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Central Church
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Central Church
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
