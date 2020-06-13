Paul Van Vooren Jr
Sioux Falls - Paul C. Van Vooren Jr., age 57 of Sioux Falls, SD crossed the finish line on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Visit georgeboom.com for full obituary, guest book, and to live stream Paul's funeral service.
Paul is survived by his wife, Karen Van Vooren; children, Ben Van Vooren and Betsy Van Vooren; his grandchildren, Elija and Elivia Van Vooren; sisters, Crystal Van Vooren and Lanae (Chris) Bolte; nieces and nephews, Mikaela, Caleb, and Jacob; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his mothe,r Cynthia Van Vooren; uncle, Sonny Schuurman; aunt, Virann Ranney; his grandmothers, Gert Schuurman and Emma Van Vooren; grandpa, Ben Van Vooren.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.