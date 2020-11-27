Pauline Benoit
Sioux Falls - Pauline Benoit, 90 passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home under hospice care. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held in Sioux Falls, SD at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in the Spring of 2021 and will be Livestreamed so all can see the mass. Interment will take place in Bellingham, MA as soon as arrangements can be completed.
Survivors include her husband, Albert Benoit, Sioux Falls, SD; her children, Monique (Karl) Pardee, Sioux Falls, SD, Andre Benoit, Sioux Falls, SD, Marc (Jeanrae) Benoit, Burnt Hills, NY; grandchildren, Quiana Pardee, Giana Pardee, Adriana Pardee, Sarah Benoit; siblings, Lucille (Arthur) Forest, Woonsocket, RI, Henri (Jacqueline) Valois, Sun City, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents,Philias and Yvonne (Brodeur) Valois; and one sister, Celine Bliss. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com