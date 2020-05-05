|
Pauline Ernster
Salem, SD - Pauline Ernster, 91, of Salem passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at her home. A private family funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 8 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be posted on Pauline's obituary at www.kinzleyfh.com at the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pauline Hornak was born April 4, 1929 in Bridgewater to Paul and Lena (Ackerman) Hornak. She attended country school through 8th grade and then worked in an ice cream shop in Mitchell and also as a nanny. On November 26, 1947 she married Norbert Ernster at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. They farmed in the Bridgewater and Emery area until 1961 when they moved to a farm south of Salem. In 1994 they moved into Salem. Pauline worked side by side with her husband Norbert on the farm while raising eight children. Pauline was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem and served on the Altar Society.
Pauline's joy in life was her family and anything that involved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening.
Survivors include her six sons, Larry (Yvonne) Ernster of Chester, SD, Dennis (Barb) Ernster of Sioux Falls, SD, Ron (Vicki) Ernster of Sioux Falls, SD, Kevin (Kim) Ernster of Salem, SD, Ken (Gloria) Ernster fo Olathe, KS, and Keith (Deanna) Ernster of Tea, SD; two daughters, Karen (Kent) McCullough of Elko New Market, MN and Cindy (Dale) Terwilliger of Winfred, SD; 22 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert, her parents, brothers, Tom and Jim Hornak, sisters, Anna Meyer, Sanna Hornak, Frieda Kunkel, Betty Graff, and Marie Stoltz. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 5 to May 7, 2020