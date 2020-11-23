Pauline "Polly" GilbertSioux Falls - Pauline "Polly" Gilbert, 93, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Dells Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Dell Rapids, SD.Funeral Service will be 10:30 am Saturday, November 28, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2200 S. Western Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery next to her husband, Gordon Gilbert.The family will be present to greet friends one hour prior at the church.For online guest registry and obituary go to the website.