1/1
Pauline "Polly" Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline "Polly" Gilbert

Sioux Falls - Pauline "Polly" Gilbert, 93, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Dells Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Dell Rapids, SD.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 am Saturday, November 28, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2200 S. Western Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery next to her husband, Gordon Gilbert.

The family will be present to greet friends one hour prior at the church.

For online guest registry and obituary go to the website.

www.millerfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved