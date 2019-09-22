Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
605-997-2431
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
Flandreau, SD
Pauline M. McGlone


1937 - 2019
Pauline M. McGlone Obituary
Pauline M. McGlone

Flandreau - Pauline M. McGlone, 81, of Flandreau, SD, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Community, Flandreau. Pauline is survived by her husband James "Tiger"; three children, Murray (Megan), Yankton, SD; Marietta (Reggie) Gassman, Flandreau; Mitzi (Tim) Nath, Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three siblings, Jeanette (Pete) Schappa; Hastings, MN; Ed (Val) Daschel, Aberdeen; Linda (Tom) Malone, Tucson, AZ; two sisters-in-law, Helen Daschel, Sioux Falls; Irene Daschel, Black Hawk, SD; and several nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded by has parents and two brothers, Bernard and James Daschel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, September 30, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Flandreau, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 3:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 with a 5:00 pm scripture service at Skroch Funeral Chapel. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
