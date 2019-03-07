|
Pearl M. Burg
Wessington Springs - Pearl Burg, 102, of Wessington Springs passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Weskota Manor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wessington Springs. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7 from 5:30-8:30 at the church with a scripture service at 6:30 and rosary at 8:00 PM.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Bernice) Burg, Wessington Springs, SD, Lois (Don) Houwman, Sioux Falls, SD, Andy Burg, Kemmerer, WY, Betty (Jack) McNeil, Mitchell, SD, Ginger (Tom) Koehn, Chamberlin, SD, Quinten (Linda) Burg, Wessington Springs, SD, and Sylvia (Dennis) Ray, Portland, OR; sister-in-law, Agnes Schroeder; her 22 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 7, 2019