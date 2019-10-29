|
|
Pearl Marie Miller
Sioux Falls, SD - Pearl Marie Miller, 91, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Colton passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bethany Home in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Colton. Burial will be in Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Grateful for having shared her life are two sisters, Louise Webb, Mapleton, MN and Bonnie (Doug) Nelson, Piedmont, SD; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends including Marc Toft. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burdette and brother, Marvin. In lieu of flowers, Pearl requested memorials be directed to United Methodist Church in Colton.
minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019