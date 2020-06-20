Peggy A. (Neusch) KoldaUtica - Funeral Service for Peggy A. (Neusch) Kolda, age 76, of Utica, SD, will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairmont, MN with interment in Fairview Memorial Park in Fairmont. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, June 22, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that masks be worn. Peggy passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home in Utica, SD. The Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.Peggy Ann (Neusch) Kolda was born on April 18, 1944, in Fairmont, MN. She was the daughter of Donald and Lucille (Kruger) Neusch. She received her education in Fairmont and graduated from Fairmont High School. She furthered her education where she earned her degree as a Radiologist.Peggy was united in marriage to Neil Benschoter in 1963. This union was blessed with two children, Todd and Troy. In 1973, Peggy was united in marriage to Mike Murphy. This union was blessed with two children, Jamie and Trisha. On November 7, 2009, Peggy was united in marriage to Larry Kolda in Yankton, SD.During her free time, Peggy enjoyed going for a drive through the park, watching TV, eating at the Blue Bell Lodge in Custer State Park in the Black Hills, and being at home on the acreage where she tended to her flower gardens. She was also interested in Lakota Native American Culture and attending Pow-wows. Peggy most loved the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. She would often pick them up so they could stay at her house for a few days or more.Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry Kolda of Utica, SD; son, Todd (Renee) Benschoter of Fairmont, MN, and their children, Tyler and Cody; son, Troy Benschoter of Palm Springs, CA; daughter, Trisha (Mike) Odenbrett of Primghar, IA, and their children, Zach, Kiah, Colin, and Addi; step-sons, Clint (Leigh Ann) Kolda of Loveland, CO and their children, Kyle & Noah, and Jason Kolda of Sioux Falls, SD; mother, Lucille Neusch of Fairmont, MN; brothers, Chuck (Mary Jo) Neusch of Fairmont, MN, and Bob (Diane) Neusch of Fairmont, MN; sister, Linda (Bryon) Gregor of Fairmont, MN; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Along with her grandparents, Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Donald Neusch; and son, Jamie Murphy.Peggy was a lover of animals so the family has requested that memorials be given in memory of Peggy to the Heartland Humane Society in Yankton, SD, and to the Martin County Humane Society.