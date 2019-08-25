Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Artesian, SD
Peggy Hanson Obituary
Peggy Hanson

Peggy J. Hanson, 76, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home in Sioux Falls. Over the last six years she dealt with a series of ailments, including: Valley Fever, Lung Cancer, Brain Cancer, and related complications caused by these problems. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. Interment will take place at approximately 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian, SD.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert of Sioux Falls; son, Todd (Nancy) Schwartz of Redfield, SD; daughter, Lisa (Lee) Fischer of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren, Duncan Schwartz, Alec Hudson, Makaylee Fischer, and Makenzee Fischer; and siblings, Jimmie (Robina) Weigel of Jacksonville, FL, Judy (Les) Taylor of Peoria, AZ, Jeannie Peer of Spokane, WA, Janet (Jack) Vrba of Camp Verde, AZ, and Jay Weigel of Glendale, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross "Ellis" and Lois Weigel; daughter, Linda Quintela and son-in-law, Jacques Quintela; and brother-in-law, Harlan Peer.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
