|
|
Peggy L. Piearson
Harrisburg - Peggy Louise Piearson, 65, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5 - 7 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Gary Piearson of Harrisburg, SD; two sons: Rocky (Arianna) Rehfeldt and Drew (Celina) Piearson all of Sioux Falls, SD; two step-daughters, Stephanie Feist of Hartford, SD and Angela Piearson of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Avery & Grayson Rehfeldt, Adalyn Piearson, Ariel, Alyssa & Nick Feist, and Iesha Piearson plus one more due in late September of 2019; her mother, Louella Steffen of Sioux Falls, SD; siblings: Cindi (Greg) Slack, Rich (Maureen Cahoy) Steffen, Nancy Roach, Lynda (Roger) Dalseide, Carol (Dan) Cressman, Ken (Jo) Steffen; her loving canine companion, Luna; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Steffen; nephews, Ryan Cressman and Gary Ericson, and grandnieces, Keagen and Berkley Dalseide. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019