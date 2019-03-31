|
|
Peggy Parry
Sioux Falls - After a life filled with travel and service to others, Peggy Lynn Parry died December 14, 2018, at the age of 68. Raised in Canistota, Peggy graduated Canistota High School, attended Northern College and left farm life behind for a career in banking and finance at Wells Fargo, where she worked for more than 40 years primarily in Aberdeen. Throughout her life in Aberdeen and later when she returned to Canistota, Peggy developed a network of close friends both through her athletic pursuits and through her compassionate generosity.
As a member of the Pool and Billiard League of Aberdeen, the Softball League and the Tennis League Peggy enjoyed competition. That love of sport grew even deeper later in life as she became a frequent attendant in the stands at her grand nieces' and grand nephews' various sporting events in Canistota, Omaha and Sioux Falls.
Peggy dedicated countless hours to serving others as a volunteer for United Way, the Food Pantry and Habitat for Humanity. As a volunteer for the United Church in Canistota Peggy spent several years as an organizer, at the side of her mother, for the Canistota Turkey Supper where she could often be found in the church kitchen keeping close count of the food, of the volunteers and of the guests. She was careful to ensure that everyone was having a good meal and an even better conversation.
But Peggy's generosity was particularly deep when it came to her family. In Aberdeen, Peggy kept close watch over her beloved niece and nephew, Teresa and Justin, during their adolescence and would frequently make the drive back to Canistota with them in tow to ensure they could spend time with their Parry grandparents. Later in life, after the death of her father, Peggy moved back to Canistota to live with and care for her mother, Betty. As her mother aged, Peggy focused her efforts on keeping her mother well, independent and happy. Her compassion and care was deeply appreciated not only by her mother, until her death in 2017, but by her entire family who recognized how much she gave of herself during those years.
Although Peggy never lived away from South Dakota she also never missed an opportunity to get away. As a high school student, Peggy traveled with the MYF group to Washington D.C. That trip sparked a desire to travel. Internationally, she travelled throughout Europe. Domestically, her goal had been to collect decorative spoons from all 50 states as she visited them throughout her lifetime. She came very close to reaching her goal with Maine being the only state she was never able to visit.
Born October 24, 1950, to Elmer and Betty (Tarrell) Parry, Peggy is survived by her brothers Rodney (Ruth) and Gary Parry, niece Teresa Gorders and nephews, Jed, Eric and Justin Parry. She will be remembered by her beloved grand nieces and nephews and many cousins. A memorial service will be held for Peggy at the United Church in Canistota at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 6. Visitation with the family and friends will be held prior to the service with lunch to be served following the service. Any gifts or memorials may be directed to the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 31, 2019