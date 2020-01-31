|
|
Peggy Uthe
Sioux Falls - Peggy Uthe, 64, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Primghar, Iowa, passed away on January 28, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. She was surrounded by her loving family following a valiant fight against ovarian cancer. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m., Prayer Service on Tuesday, February 4 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Interment will take place at Pioneer Cemetery in rural Baltic. The family requests that anyone who has a Peggy's Possé T-Shirt please wear it to the visitation. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Daniel of Sioux Falls; daughter, Carly (Joseph) Leither of Sioux Falls; son, Ky Uthe of Sioux Falls; mother, Loraine McCauley of Primghar, IA; sister, Mary (Dick) Garrod of Omaha, NE; brother, Robert W. McCauley of Primghar, IA; parents-in-law, Doug and Carol Uthe of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Craig (Joyce) Uthe of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Celeste (Dan) Burow of Sioux Falls; numerous nieces and nephews; and her amazing friends who supported her through everything. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020