George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sioux Falls - Penny (Bachtell) Estenson Wallis, of Sioux Falls, SD, lost her battle with cancer on Mon., June 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Sat., June 15, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Fri., June 14, also at the funeral home. Penny requested that guests wear Minnesota Vikings or their favorite team's apparel to the service. Additional obituary and online guestbook may be found at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her significant other, Jeff Gottskalkson of Sioux Falls; daughters, Dorothy Estenson, Lesley (Chad Rauscher) Hofer, and Jaime (Tyler Blaue) Estenson all of Sioux Falls; step children, Jody Gottskalkson of Gibbon, MN, Justina Gottskalkson of Redwood Falls, MN, Brad Gottskalkson of St. Paul, MN, and Tony (Amanda Studerman) Gottskalkson of Marshall, MN; six grandchildren, Anthony (Jade) Haron, Cody Baade, Kayla (Darryl) Ross, Vernon "Popeye" Hofer, Jasmine LaValley, and Jayla Blaue; seven step grandchildren, Landon and Kaylie Lundgren, Kendra and Ivy Davide, Anika and Drew Fry, and Talon Mekal; 10 great grandchildren; five siblings, Linda (Ken) Wright, JoAnn (Dave) Bachtell, Robert (Melissa Murphy) Bachtell, Patty (Robert) Strum, and Cindy (Glenn) Kenyon all of Sioux Falls; and many other loving family members.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 13, 2019
