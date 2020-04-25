Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Kuhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry J. Kuhl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perry J. Kuhl Obituary
Perry J. Kuhl

Tea - Perry J. Kuhl, age 62, of Tea, South Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Due to state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Family Service will be held at Christensen - Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, with Father Richard D. Ball officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Christensen - Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -