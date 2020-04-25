|
Perry J. Kuhl
Tea - Perry J. Kuhl, age 62, of Tea, South Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Due to state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Family Service will be held at Christensen - Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, with Father Richard D. Ball officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Christensen - Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020