Pete Abbott
Pete Abbott

Sioux Falls - Pete "The Goat" Abbott, 51, August 10, 2020. A memorial visitation celebrating his life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 5-7 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Melissa Abbott; her daughter, Starr Haney; two sisters, Betty (Steve) Yoneda and Sandra Salinas; and one brother, Roger (Darlene) Abbott all of Sacramento, CA; and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Pete was preceded in death by his mother, Susie Villalpando and her husband, Ray; his father, Ralph Abbott; brother, Ricky Abbott and his sister, Kathy.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
