Pete Abbott
Sioux Falls - Pete "The Goat" Abbott, 51, August 10, 2020. A memorial visitation celebrating his life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 5-7 PM.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Melissa Abbott; her daughter, Starr Haney; two sisters, Betty (Steve) Yoneda and Sandra Salinas; and one brother, Roger (Darlene) Abbott all of Sacramento, CA; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Pete was preceded in death by his mother, Susie Villalpando and her husband, Ray; his father, Ralph Abbott; brother, Ricky Abbott and his sister, Kathy.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
