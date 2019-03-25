|
Pete Valentine
Sioux Falls - Pete Valentine, 81 passed peacefully into 'Jesus' loving arms on 3-23-19 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.
Pete is survived by his wife Harriett; their children, Valorie (Bob) Hoffmann of Ham Lake, Minnesota and Verle (Carrie) Valentine of Sioux Falls. Five Grandchildren - Ben (Andrea) Hoffmann, Brandon (Amy) Hoffmann, Callie Hoffmann, Marshall Hoffmann and Lexi Valentine. One Great Grandson - Elijah Hoffmann and a Great Grand Daughter due in April. Host International Grandchildren - Leon Tian and Maria Jancovicova. Special "family" - Shelly Smith, Sheila Fossell, and Mike Smith.
Celebration of life service will be held 10:00 am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Community Reformed Church, 6800 E. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with family present in our chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sanford Health Foundation, Love Lexi Fund, or . www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 25, 2019