HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
6800 E. 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Pete Valentine Obituary
Pete Valentine

Sioux Falls - Pete Valentine, 81 passed peacefully into 'Jesus' loving arms on 3-23-19 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Pete is survived by his wife Harriett; their children, Valorie (Bob) Hoffmann of Ham Lake, Minnesota and Verle (Carrie) Valentine of Sioux Falls. Five Grandchildren - Ben (Andrea) Hoffmann, Brandon (Amy) Hoffmann, Callie Hoffmann, Marshall Hoffmann and Lexi Valentine. One Great Grandson - Elijah Hoffmann and a Great Grand Daughter due in April. Host International Grandchildren - Leon Tian and Maria Jancovicova. Special "family" - Shelly Smith, Sheila Fossell, and Mike Smith.

Celebration of life service will be held 10:00 am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Community Reformed Church, 6800 E. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with family present in our chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sanford Health Foundation, Love Lexi Fund, or . www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 25, 2019
