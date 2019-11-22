|
Peter Junior Noteboom
Corsica, SD - Peter Junior Noteboom, 95, died at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral service will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Christian Reformed Church in Corsica with burial following in Graceland Cemetery in Corsica. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3 - 5 PM at Christian Reformed Church in Corsica with a prayer service at 4:00 PM. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019