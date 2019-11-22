Services
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
821 Main St
Armour, SD 57313
(605) 724-2370
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Christian Reformed Church
Corsica, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Christian Reformed Church
Corsica, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Noteboom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Junior Noteboom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Junior Noteboom Obituary
Peter Junior Noteboom

Corsica, SD - Peter Junior Noteboom, 95, died at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Funeral service will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Christian Reformed Church in Corsica with burial following in Graceland Cemetery in Corsica. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3 - 5 PM at Christian Reformed Church in Corsica with a prayer service at 4:00 PM. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -