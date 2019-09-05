Services
For more information about
Peter Kurth
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Lambert's Catholic Church
Wake
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Lambert's Catholic Church
Rosary
Following Services
St. Lambert's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lambert's Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Peter Kurth


1946 - 2019
Peter Kurth Obituary
Peter Kurth

Sioux Falls - Peter is an authentic, kind, fun-loving, faith-filled man who always took a moment to tell a story, connect with others and who loved deeply. Without question, his priorities have always been his family, faith and service to others. In January 2019, he and his wife Judi Dulak of Owatonna, celebrated 50 years of marriage. They had two children - a daughter, Dawn, and a son, Scott Alexander, who died shortly after birth. He is also preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers as well as his beloved in-laws.

He was born in Mankato, MN, and lived throughout MN for much of life and settled in Sioux Falls in 1997. Throughout his career, Peter was employed by Northwestern Bell and its subsequent companies. He served the Lord faithfully as a lay minister/Church sponsor/Knights of Columbus Brother; he re-instated the bells to the Church Mass and utilized his love of woodworking to build the Altar's cross and re-build the Stations of the Cross at St. Lambert's Catholic Church.

In his retirement years, when he wasn't traveling or building things for Judi, Peter crafted Shaker boxes for local-area ministries to support grieving families. In recent years, he has been sharing hand carved comfort crosses to remind others of their Faith and the healing power and comfort of prayer.

Peter is survived by Judi and Dawn [Ed], his granddaughter, Grace Helen, brother David [Marlene]; sister [Denise]; brother in law, Joe [Karen/Josh/Kate] and many close friends.

He lived the words 'Hands to Work, Hearts to God.' He will be remembered with deep gratitude for his twinkling blue eyes, huge smile, mischievous sense of fun, generous heart and his commitment to his family and the friends he adopted as family.

Funeral Mass for Peter will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Lambert's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church with a Catholic Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesdfsd.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Sharing & Caring Hands. https://sharingandcaringhands.org/
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 5, 2019
