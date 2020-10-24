Phillip Gerald Hanson
Sioux Falls - Phillip Gerald Hanson, 73, of Sioux Falls, died peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born in Sioux Falls and raised in Pierre, Phil led a life filled with love of family, friends, sports and a good book.
He fell in love with his wife, Georgia, in high school and finally asked her out 12 years later. They were married November 26, 1977 at the Oahe Chapel outside of Pierre and moved to Sioux Falls shortly thereafter with their children, Andrea and Peter Thompson.
Phil's greatest gift was his patience. From raising two active kids, to guiding his two grandsons, Hunter and Jackson Thompson, to coaching multiple football, baseball and basketball teams, Phil always took care of others first.
He'd tell you his greatest achievement and joy was his family.
Phil is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; his daughter, Andrea and her husband David Gillian; his son, Peter; and his grandsons, Hunter and Jackson Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Phyllis Hanson.
A celebration of Phil's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagefsd.com
. In lieu of flowers, tributes can be made to the South Dakota Lions Foundation.