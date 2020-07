Phillip J. BaumbergerIndianapolis, IN - Phillip James Baumberger, 25, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the University of Indiana Medical Center in Indianapolis after a battle with cancer.His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Joseph the Workman Catholic Church at Huntimer, SD. Visitation will be two hours prior to the start of the service.